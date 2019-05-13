Governor waives penalties, interest for taxpayers affected by flooding

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- If you were affected by flooding or severe weather, and couldn't file your taxes on time, there is relief.

Governor JB Pritzker announced those impacted by severe weather and flooding that began on April 23, can request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time.

People impacted in the 34 counties declared a disaster are eligible to request a waiver for income taxes, withholding taxes, sales taxes, and specialty and excise taxes.

"Communities across Illinois continue to be threatened by heavy rains and flooding and the state is committed to doing everything we can to help," said Governor JB Pritzker. "From providing sandbags and other resources to communities to waiving penalties for impacted taxpayers who need more time to file, we want Illinoisans to know the state is on their side."

Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov or via mail using the address on the return.

Taxpayers who mail their request to Illinois Dept. of Revenue should write "Flood – Spring 2019" on the top of the return in red and include their explanation for penalties and interest abatement request.