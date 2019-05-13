Shawnee National Forest to host fishing derbies

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Shawnee National Forest is hosting its annual fishing derbies.

The free events are Saturday, May 18 in Grand Tower and Grantsburg.

The derbies are for children ages 5 to 15. No fishing license is needed.

Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The derbies will be held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with fishing to start at 8:30 a.m Saturday. Lunch will be provided.

Shawnee National Forest Fishing Derbies

Saturday, May 18

Rain or shine

Registration: 8:00 a.m.

Fishing: 8:30 a.m.

• Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site, Grand Tower, Illinois. For more information, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.

• Pennant Bar – Pond #4, Grantsburg, Illinois. For more information, contact the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111.

