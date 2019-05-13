Shawnee National Forest to host fishing derbies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shawnee National Forest to host fishing derbies

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Shawnee National Forest is hosting its annual fishing derbies. 

The free events are Saturday, May 18 in Grand Tower and Grantsburg. 

The derbies are for children ages 5 to 15. No fishing license is needed. 

Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The derbies will be held rain or shine. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with fishing to start at 8:30 a.m Saturday. Lunch will be provided. 

Shawnee National Forest Fishing Derbies
Saturday, May 18
Rain or shine
Registration: 8:00 a.m. 
Fishing: 8:30 a.m. 

•    Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site, Grand Tower, Illinois. For more information, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.
•    Pennant Bar – Pond #4, Grantsburg, Illinois. For more information, contact the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111. 
 

