Mayor quits after being charged with soliciting a prostitute - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mayor quits after being charged with soliciting a prostitute

Posted: Updated:

SANDWICH, Ill. (AP) - The mayor of a northern Illinois city has resigned after being named one of nine people charged in a police investigation into soliciting a prostitute.

Rick A. Olson resigned as Sandwich mayor on Monday, three days after being charged with solicitation of a sexual act.

Sandwich City Clerk Denise Ii says Olson's letter will be read late Monday at a City Council meeting. Because the city does not have a vice mayor, the council will appoint a mayor pro-tem to run the meeting.

The 66-year-old Olson had been mayor of Sandwich since 2013. He served as the city's police for the prior 16 years.

Authorities say the investigation that led to Olson's arrest began in December 2016, with the arrest of three women for prostitution. The investigation led to a second phase that targeted men seeking services.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.