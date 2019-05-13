1 minor injury after car hits fire truck, St. Louis building

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A suspect is critically injured after a car first crashed into a St. Louis fire truck before striking a building.

One person inside the building suffered a minor knee injury following the accident at around 11 a.m. Monday. A second suspect fled on foot.

Police say a St. Louis County officer tried to stop a car, which then crossed into the city of St. Louis. A short time later, the car struck a fire truck and then crashed into a building on South Broadway.

A county police spokesman says the county officer did not cross into the city and was not pursuing the car.

