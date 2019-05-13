6 Kentucky police officers named in indictment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

6 Kentucky police officers named in indictment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Six police officers have been indicted in Kentucky in connection with a scheme in which they're accused of being paid for private security jobs during their regular patrol shifts.

Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas B. Wine's office said in a news release that Louisville Officers Michael Abernathy Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Jackie Miller, Ashley M. Spratt and Roniqua L. Yocum were charged Monday with theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000.

The release said Booker, Ernest, Miller, Spratt and Yocum were also charged with criminal syndication, and Abernathy was charged with criminal facilitation to criminal syndication. Miller was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Sullivan told news outlets that the six officers are on administrative reassignment.

Attorneys for Miller, Booker and Yokum said they were disappointed by the indictment.

