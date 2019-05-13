One more cool night could bring some fog - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

One more cool night could bring some fog

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our run of very cool days is about to end, but there is one more cool night in the forecast. Clearing skies tonight will likely lead to some fog early Tuesday, and some of it could be dense. 

Some sun and south winds Tuesday afternoon should kick off a warming trend. It is possible we will see readings in the 80s late week into the weekend. 

Warmer more humid air will provides some fuel for storms to pop-up with chances mid-week and in the weekend. 

Jim will look at just how warm it might get and how much rain to be ready for in updated forecasts on News 3 this evening. 

