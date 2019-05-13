New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, fund - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, fund

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Lottery has launched an instant ticket intended to support police memorials and families of officers who were injured or died in the line of duty.

Lottery and law enforcement officials, as well as other city and state leaders, held a ceremonial unveiling Monday at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park in Chicago.

Lottery officials say all profits from sales of Blue police memorial tickets go toward the memorials and families. Individual tickets are $2, and the top prize is $20,000.

The tickets are available at roughly 7,200 retail outlets.

Lottery officials say the Blue ticket joins a portfolio of instant tickets that have raised about $50 million for special causes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.