New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, fund

ATLANTA (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter broke his hip Monday at his Georgia home, underwent successful surgery and was recovering comfortably, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center said.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery at Peoples National Bank in Mt. Vernon.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our run of very cool days is about to end, but there is one more cool night in the forecast.
CHICAGO (AP) - Lottery and law enforcement officials, as well as other city and state leaders, held a ceremonial unveiling Monday at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park in Chicago.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that consumers can pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a dog disease that can be passed to humans has been confirmed in Iowa.
WSIL -- Major flooding continues along the Mississippi River, but the river is expected to begin falling over the next few days in St. Louis, Chester, and Cape Girardeau after holding steady through the weekend.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A popular animal at the St. Louis Zoo is celebrating milestone birthday: Merah the Sumatran orangutan is 50 years old.
AKIN (WSIL) -- Two contestants from The Voice and a gator hunter from Swamp People add to the already jam-packed line up at Crawdaddy Farm Days.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Chances are you've already started spring cleaning around your house. But what about your computer?
