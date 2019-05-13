Lindenwood University to end daytime programs in Belleville

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri-based university will end daytime undergraduate programs at its campus in Belleville, Illinois, after the 2019-2020 academic year.

St. Charles, Missouri-based Lindenwood University announced the move Monday. The university says evening programs will continue at the Belleville campus, and all undergraduate students in Belleville will be able to complete their degrees in St. Charles. Students receiving scholarships, including athletic scholarships, will retain them.

St. Charles and Belleville, both St. Louis suburbs, are 38 miles apart.

The university says the decision follows months of exploring options for the Belleville campus "in light of ongoing financial and enrollment challenges."

The Belleville campus is the site of a former high school and was acquired by Lindenwood in 2003.

