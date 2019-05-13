Mt. Vernon Police investigating bank robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police investigating bank robbery

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery in Mt. Vernon.

It happened Monday morning at Peoples National Bank on Main Street on the east side of town. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for a suspect. 

Stay with News 3 for updates. 
 

