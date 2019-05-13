Luke Duke scheduled to appear at Crawdaddy Farm Days

AKIN (WSIL) -- Several special guests, iconic cars and plenty of food will be on hand for the annual Crawdaddy Farm Days in Akin.

The one-day festival is Saturday (May 18) starting at 8 a.m. with a flea market followed by a parade at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to Luke Duke (Tom Wopat) from the original Dukes Of Hazzard, the "Gator Queen" Liz Choate from Swamp People will be there cooking crawfish. Andrew Sevener and Trey Rose from hit reality singing show The Voice will be performing on the Crawdaddy Farm Days stage in the afternoon.

More information about the festival can be found on the event's Facebook page.