Crews search for missing toddler in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Search crews are trying to find a missing toddler in eastern Kentucky.

News outlets report 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was reported missing Sunday night by his family.

Magoffin County Rescue Squad Chief Carter Conley says crews searched all night for the boy before taking a break Monday morning to regroup. He says search efforts will begin again in the late morning.

Crews have been using a drone with thermal imaging to help with the search effort and plan to use dogs when efforts resume.

