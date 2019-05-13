A few clouds, but a rain-free Monday

WSIL -- After a cold, dreary weekend, some sunshine returns Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to start the day, but the added sunshine will at least push us back into the 60s this afternoon. Light northwest winds Monday afternoon keep the cool air around for at least one more day.

Low-level moisture leftover around an exiting storm system will likely result in a few fair weather cumulus clouds Monday, with more cloud cover closer to the Wabash Valley.

A couple dry days are in store through Tuesday, but it's still not a prolonged period of dry weather that many are looking for.

Through Sunday, it has rained 10 of 12 days in the month of May. You have to go all the way back to the middle of March to find at least five straight dry days.

A big swing in the temperature pendulum later this week with summer-like warmth and humidity set to arrive.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the week's forecast on News 3 This Morning.

