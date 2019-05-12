Man arrested after firing shots outside Carbondale bar

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police arrest a man after firing shots toward a crowd of people outside a bar.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police arrest a man after firing shots toward a crowd of people outside a bar.
(WSIL) -- Illinois got $1.5 billion more money that in it expected from income taxes in April, leading Republican leaders to declare there is no need for new taxes.
(WSIL) -- Illinois got $1.5 billion more money that in it expected from income taxes in April, leading Republican leaders to declare there is no need for new taxes.
(WSIL) -- A new poll funded by an anti-marijuana group shows support is dwindling for recreational marijuana.
(WSIL) -- A new poll funded by an anti-marijuana group shows support is dwindling for recreational marijuana.
Most folks woke up to dry conditions this morning despite a few showers lingering around sunrise.
Most folks woke up to dry conditions this morning despite a few showers lingering around sunrise.
First Baptist church of Marion hosts 5th Southern Illinois Veterans Honor flight.
First Baptist church of Marion hosts 5th Southern Illinois Veterans Honor flight.
Melissa McCarthy a former saluki joins thousands of students, gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Melissa McCarthy a former saluki joins thousands of students, gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Dozens arrived early in the morning for the Coal Miners Memorial Service to honor coal miners both past and present.
Dozens arrived early in the morning for the Coal Miners Memorial Service to honor coal miners both past and present.
The Williamson County Historical Society dedicates a historical marker for the Creal Springs Seminary.
The Williamson County Historical Society dedicates a historical marker for the Creal Springs Seminary.
Most started the day dry, but showers are on their way.
Most started the day dry, but showers are on their way.
GRASS VALLEY, Ca (CNN) -- The power of social media shelved a school fundraiser in California scheduled for Saturday May 11.
GRASS VALLEY, Ca (CNN) -- The power of social media shelved a school fundraiser in California scheduled for Saturday May 11.