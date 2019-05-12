Man arrested after firing shots outside Carbondale bar - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested after firing shots outside Carbondale bar

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police arrest a man after he allegedly fired shots toward a crowd of people outside a bar.

A press release said officers were monitoring a crowd outside the Hollywood Lounge on West Jackson Street around 2 a.m. Sunday when someone fired a handgun.

Officers ran after the suspect and eventually arrested him a few blocks away.

Jermaine Ross, 21, of Carbondale was arrested pending formal charges. Court records indicate he is a felon.

No one was hurt.

