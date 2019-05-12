Sesser police arrest juvenile for vandalism - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sesser police arrest juvenile for vandalism

SESSER (WSIL) -- Sesser police have arrested a juvenile for spraying graffiti around town Saturday night.

Police said the department received several calls late Saturday about the vandalism.

Mayor Jason Ashmore says the spray paint was on the city garage, part of a building in an alley, and some homes.

The kids parents may face a fine under the town's Parental Responsibility ordinance.
 

