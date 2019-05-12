Drier and warmer weather is on the way

WSIL -- It was another cloudy and chilly day today but we finally have some sunshine and warmer temperatures on the way.

This evening showers and an isolated storm are possible through southeastern Missouri, the southern most counties in Illinois and Western Kentucky. Rain will clear by Monday morning leaving us with a bit of cloud cover but by the afternoon we may finally see some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will stay below normal, topping out in the 60s before a slow warming trend warms highs into the 80s by the end of the week

The next chance for showers and storms will return by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.