MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Recently unveiled concept plans show that an imitation B-52 bomber and an oil derrick will be showcased in the proposed Magic City Discovery Center in Minot.

The Minot Daily News reports that the children's museum's board president Mark Lyman says that the project has raised nearly two-thirds of the $7 million needed for the three-story, 22,000-square-foot facility.

Lyman added that groundbreaking will happen on a gill just south of the Minot airport once the project has raised 75 to 80% of the intended funding target.

Paul Orselli, chief instigator with POW!, detailed a 35-foot climbing structure with a B-52 at the top that will be viewed through the multi-story glassed-in atrium.

Orselli noted the new building will feature three floors, each with different exhibit galleries.

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com

