2 officers placed on leave after suspect shot to death

CHICAGO (AP) - Two Chicago police officers have been placed on administrative leave after allegedly shooting an armed suspect.

The 26-year-old man who allegedly fired on police Saturday afternoon was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman says officers approached the man as he walked along a West Side street to discuss "a weapons issue." Sgt. Michael Malinowski said a gun was spotted and an "armed confrontation ensues."

Authorities say the suspect, who hasn't been identified, fled the area, but was encountered by police and a second armed confrontation occurred.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability, a police oversight agency, said the man was shot several times after he pointed a gun at the officers.

Malinowski says the officers acted quickly, and "they did exactly what they were supposed to do."

