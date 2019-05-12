Missouri's freshman senator taking on Candy Crush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is taking on the tech industry, including apps and tools aimed at children.

Hawley last week introduced legislation that would ban "pay-to-win" apps like Candy Crush. The Kansas City Star reports the games are often free, but users can buy upgrades and bonus features.

The distributors of Candy Crush say the bulk of users are adults, but Hawley says it is marketed to children.

The bill is one in a series of moves the freshman Republican has made against the tech industry. In a recent speech to Stanford University's Hoover Institution he questioned the value of social media and slammed the industry for profiting off the addiction of its users.

