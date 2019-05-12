Illinois State University freezes tuition, room and board - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois State University freezes tuition, room and board

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State University is freezing tuition and room and board rates for the next academic year.

The university's Board of Trustees took action Friday. New freshman, transfer and graduate students will pay the same rates in the 2019-2020 academic year as the current year.

The Pantagraph reports that for new undergraduates, tuition is $384.13 per credit hour. Students who are new this fall will pay that rate through summer 2023.

Mandatory fees are increasing by $10 per credit hour. With the increase, the total cost of attending ISU is $24,682 for a fulltime student. That includes health insurance.

The board says the increased fees will be used to enhance academics, particularly technology and facilities.

