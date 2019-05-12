Happy Mother's Day from News 3

WSIL -- Mothers across the country and in our region can expect cards, gifts, and of course flowers on Mother's Day.

The National Retail Federation reports about 84 percent of Americans are expected to celebrate the Mother's Day. The report also found that consumers could spend upwards of $25 billion dollars on Sunday, the most ever spent on Mother's Day according to the NRF.

News 3 paid tribute to some of the many dedicated moms in our region, using photos that were shared to the WSIL Facebook page.