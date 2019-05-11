Melissa McCarthy attends SIUC Ceremony

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Melissa McCarthy, a former saluki, joins thousands of students in gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The Emmy- Award winning actress shared wisdom with the eager graduates.

"Anything is possible and you really truly can carve out a life for yourself," said McCarthy.

The Illinois native accepted an honorary doctorate of performing arts degree. McCarthy was a fashion design major at SIUC in 1988.

Some graduates tell News 3 they're very emotional but grateful for finishing something they've worked really hard for.

Like, 22 year old, Lincoln Kinley who earned two degrees from SIUC.

"I have a degree in electrical engineering and a degree in computer engineering," said Kinley.

And, he still has more work left.

"Next stop is grad school so I'll be going to a University in Boston to study robotics," adds Kinley.

Kinley hopes more people pursue an education, saying the graduates here know the hard work pays off.

He explains, "What struggle you think you have you can push through it you can do it just don't ever give up."

And McCarthy, hopes people don't give up on their dreams.

"There are always people ready to tell you what you can't do and I want to just say search out the people who say you can," said McCarthy.