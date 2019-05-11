Historical marker dedicated to college

CREAL SPRINGS (WSIL) -- More than two dozen people attended a ceremony Saturday morning marking history in southern Illinois.

Creal Springs Seminary opened back in 1884 as a three-story frame building with a basement and attic.

The seminary was originally planned for female students but later became co-educational after a high demand from male students.

It later was made into a Baptist Institution.

The Williamson County Historical Society worked with the great grandchildren of the original founders to dedicate a historical marker for the college on Saturday.

The college served as an important part of community life with its many activities and social functions.

