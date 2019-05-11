Dozens attend Coal Miners Memorial Service

First Baptist church of Marion hosts 5th Southern Illinois Veterans Honor flight.
First Baptist church of Marion hosts 5th Southern Illinois Veterans Honor flight.
Melissa McCarthy a former saluki joins thousands of students, gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Melissa McCarthy a former saluki joins thousands of students, gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Dozens arrived early in the morning for the Coal Miners Memorial Service to honor coal miners both past and present.
Dozens arrived early in the morning for the Coal Miners Memorial Service to honor coal miners both past and present.
The Williamson County Historical Society dedicates a historical marker for the Creal Springs Seminary.
The Williamson County Historical Society dedicates a historical marker for the Creal Springs Seminary.
Most started the day dry, but showers are on their way.
Most started the day dry, but showers are on their way.
GRASS VALLEY, Ca (CNN) -- The power of social media shelved a school fundraiser in California scheduled for Saturday May 11.
GRASS VALLEY, Ca (CNN) -- The power of social media shelved a school fundraiser in California scheduled for Saturday May 11.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The tassel was worth the hassle for thousands of expecting graduating students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The tassel was worth the hassle for thousands of expecting graduating students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
TAMAROA (WSIL) -- Relatives of Jordan Grissom want justice after he died in a drunk-driving crash in Perry County.
TAMAROA (WSIL) -- Relatives of Jordan Grissom want justice after he died in a drunk-driving crash in Perry County.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has struck down a Kentucky abortion law aimed at banning a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge has struck down a Kentucky abortion law aimed at banning a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.
EDDYVILLE (WSIL) -- Children in Eddyville now have a place to play outdoors thanks to a group of teens.
EDDYVILLE (WSIL) -- Children in Eddyville now have a place to play outdoors thanks to a group of teens.