Dozens attend Coal Miners Memorial Service

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Dozens arrived early Saturday morning for the Coal Miners Memorial Service in West Frankfort to honor coal miners both past and present.

The service is part of the three day Old King Coal festival, which began in 1941. 

Steve Sawalich, president of the festival, said it's important to remember those who worked in the coal industry because it's part of the heritage in every town in southern Illinois.

Paul Wilburn was crowned as Old King Coal this year. The 88 year old started working at southern Illinois coal mines back in 1952. 
 

