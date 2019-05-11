Cloudy and cool Mother's Day, warmer weather on the way

WSIL -- It was another cloudy and chilly day today but we have some changes ahead.

Light rain will move out of the area this evening, slowly clearing from west to east along with chilly temperatures. Highs today topped out in the 50s, well below the normal high of 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be another cloudy and cool day with highs staying below normal but warming into the low 60s. A very small chance for showers will continue through Sunday night before we see a break.

A slow warming trend begins tomorrow with highs back into the upper 70s by mid week. Monday and Tuesday we can finally expect a bit of sunshine before the rain and thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday.

