Beard named as next head football coach at Du Quoin

WASHINGTON (AP) - A divided Supreme Court ruled Monday that consumers can pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a dog disease that can be passed to humans has been confirmed in Iowa.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a bank robbery at Peoples National Bank in Mt. Vernon.
WSIL -- Major flooding continues along the Mississippi River, but the river is expected to begin falling over the next few days in St. Louis, Chester, and Cape Girardeau after holding steady through the weekend.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A popular animal at the St. Louis Zoo is celebrating milestone birthday: Merah the Sumatran orangutan is 50 years old.
WSIL -- After a cold, dreary weekend, some sunshine returns Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to start the day, but the added sunshine will at least push us back into the 60s this afternoon.
AKIN (WSIL) -- Two contestants from The Voice and a gator hunter from Swamp People add to the already jam-packed line up at Crawdaddy Farm Days.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Chances are you've already started spring cleaning around your house. But what about your computer?
WSIL -- There are several communities in southern Illinois that have a farmers' market. Shopping at them is a great way to save in general.
Sesser Police have arrested a juvenile for spraying graffiti around town. Parents may face fines under the town's Parental Responsibility ordinance.
