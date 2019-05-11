Beard named as next head football coach at Du Quoin

WSIL -- Major flooding continues along the Mississippi River, but the river is expected to begin falling over the next few days in St. Louis, Chester, and Cape Girardeau after holding steady through the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Chances are you've already started spring cleaning around your house. But what about your computer?
WSIL -- After a cold, dreary weekend, some sunshine returns Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to start the day, but the added sunshine will at least push us back into the 60s this afternoon.
WSIL -- There are several communities in southern Illinois that have a farmers' market. Shopping at them is a great way to save in general.
Sesser Police have arrested a juvenile for spraying graffiti around town. Parents may face fines under the town's Parental Responsibility ordinance.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police arrest a man after firing shots toward a crowd of people outside a bar.
(WSIL) -- Illinois got $1.5 billion more money that in it expected from income taxes in April, leading Republican leaders to declare there is no need for new taxes.
(WSIL) -- A new poll funded by an anti-marijuana group shows support is dwindling for recreational marijuana.
First Baptist church of Marion hosts 5th Southern Illinois Veterans Honor flight.
Melissa McCarthy a former saluki joins thousands of students, gaining a degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
