Beard named as next head football coach at Du Quoin

DU QUOIN (WSIL)-- Du Quoin High School athletic director Derek Beard has added another duty to his list of jobs at the high school, taking on the position as the next head football coach.

After former head coach AJ Hill stepped down in March to pursue other opportunities in Springfield, the search began for his replacement before the school board landed on naming Beard the next head coach.

With an already strong football program, Beard says he's ready for this next challenge in life.

"I really think that if life hadn't taken him on the path that he's going right now to Springfield, he would've stayed. So it never really crossed my mind, so whenever he decided to leave, I thought, well I'm the young guy now I guess, that has been involved here for a number of years, and I felt confident in taking over," said Beard.

Along with his new duties as the head football coach, Beard will also stay on as the athletic director and head boys track and field coach.

