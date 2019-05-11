Officials: Man critically injured in Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Fire officials in southwestern Missouri say a man has been critically injured in a house fire in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department says in a news release that the fire was reported Saturday morning on the northeast end of the city. Officials say firefighters on the scene found a man who was taken to a regional burn unit with life-threatening injuries. The man's name has been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt.

This story has been corrected to show the fire occurred on the northeast end of Springfield, not the northwest end.

