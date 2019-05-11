Missouri State OKs $2.2 million Ozarks Education Center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri State OKs $2.2 million Ozarks Education Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Officials at Missouri State University have approved a plan for a $2.2 million Ozarks Education Center that will be constructed on the shores of Bull Shoals Lake.

The project features a classroom meeting space that can hold around 40 students. It also includes two small cabin "pods" that can house up to 10 students or researchers who are managing research projects associated with the Ozarks' environment.

MSU biology professor Janice Green tells the Springfield News-Leader that the education center will be erected on land given to the university.

The new center will complement the Bull Shoals Field Station across the lake that's been used for years to educate people about the Ozarks environment and conduct research on Ozarks environmental concerns.

Bull Shoals Lake straddles the Missouri-Arkansas border.

