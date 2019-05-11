Karaoke contest returning to Illinois State Fair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Karaoke contest returning to Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Fair karaoke contest is returning this summer, and the winner will get to perform on the fair's biggest stage.

Organizers said Tuesday that nine regional county fairs will host qualifying rounds of State Fair Karaoke this summer. The top two winners from the regional contests will compete at the finale at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Aug. 11. The overall winner will be chosen that day.

Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says it's a great opportunity for local talent to perform on the grandstand stage. It's also another type of free entertainment for people attending the fair.

Competitors must be a solo act and at least 18. The contest is free to enter but space is limited. Competitors are encouraged to pre-register on the fair website .

