Southern Illinois University preps for graduation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The tassel was worth the hassle for thousands of expecting graduating students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It's college graduation time. For some, it's the end of a long road and for others it's a day of hard work setting up the stage for the big day.

Matt Shackleton the assistant director for the arena has done preparation work for hundreds of times. He says it takes months to set up.

Shackleton explained, "Our grads crew starts couple weeks out with getting the grounds prepared making it look nice."

Vanessa Sneed the director of university events at SIUC says although she's been to dozens of graduation ceremonies. Sneed says it's still an exciting time.

"It's really just ... a cross campus afair to make everyone have a really positive experience at graduation," she adds.

SIUC is also celebrating its 150th anniversary and the university is also making some changes to include people who can make it to the ceremony.

Sneed adds, "We're now able to live stream the commencement on live stream."

Officials at SIUC say Saturday's commencement program is open to the public.