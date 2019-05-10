Man faces charges in deadly DUI crash

TAMAROA (WSIL) -- Relatives of Jordan Grissom want justice after he died in a drunk-driving crash in Perry County.

Grissom died shortly after the wreck March 16. Next week, the driver will appear in court for the first time on criminal charges.

"Everybody is trying to deal with a new reality without Jordan in it," family spokesman Rick Johnson said.

Johnson has known Grissom for the last 12 years. He's married to Angela Johnson, Grissom's aunt.

"From the time I've known him, he's always been outgoing," Johnson said. "Loves to be outdoors, always smiling, laughing. Just a great person to be around."

Grissom was engaged to his high school sweetheart and together, they had a 17-month-old boy.

"He was really just starting out in life. He was working for the city of Tamaroa and he was looking at other options," Johnson said. "He was learning to become a father. He had a 17-month-old little boy that he just adored and loved spending time with."

Matthew Doerflein faces charges for Grissom's death.

He was the driver and Grissom was the passenger when Doerflein lost control of his car.

Prosecutors believe Doerflein was drunk and had marijuana in his system. They also believe he was driving too fast for the conditions.

Johnson said the two men were friends and were coming back from Walmart when the crash happened.

"In this case, Jordan lost his life because of some ill responsibility and some bad decisions and obviously, the family just wants justice for the whole situation," Johnson said.

Matthew Doerflein is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 16. He's currently out on bond.