Man wanted on felony charge found hiding under a bed

Man wanted on felony charge found hiding under a bed

BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A man wanted for felony firearm possession is back in custody, after deputies found him hiding under a bed.

31-year-old William Fitzpatrick was wanted out of Indiana on firearm charges. Massac County Sheriff's Deputies say they got a tip that Fitzpatrick was hiding at a home in the 300 block of West 3rd Street in Brookport.

They searched the residence and found him under the bed. He is currently at the Massac County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Indiana.

The Brookport Police Department assisted with the arrest.

