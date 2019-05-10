Breast milk bank opens in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Mother’s Milk Bank of The Western Great Lakes now has its first donation center in southern Illinois. The organization collects expressed breast milk from mothers who choose to donate.

Today’s ribbon cutting, designates The Pediatric Group in Carbondale as the newest donor location.

Hannah Howell, with the milk bank, is originally from southern Illinois and says she’s happy to bring this type of service back home.

“It means a lot to me to bring this resource to our area, because I see these families one on one, and I see the need. And, I’m very thankful that Dr. Reddy and The Pediatric Group have opened their practice to help accomplish my dream of helping my community," Howell said.

Howell says milk donated in this area will stay in the area, noting the milk’s antibodies are useful for babies who will grow up here.