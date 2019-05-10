Breast milk bank opens in Carbondale

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of fire departments came together to honor their fallen brother, Kody Vanfossan. Some traveling hundreds of miles to pay tribute to the 24-year-old firefighter.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Dozens of fire departments came together to honor their fallen brother, Kody Vanfossan. Some traveling hundreds of miles to pay tribute to the 24-year-old firefighter.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds of firefighters lined the inside of Christopher High School to honor fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Hundreds of firefighters lined the inside of Christopher High School to honor fallen firefighter Kody Vanfossan.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Mother’s Milk Bank of The Western Great Lakes now has its first donation center in southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Mother’s Milk Bank of The Western Great Lakes now has its first donation center in southern Illinois.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A man wanted for felony firearm possession is back in custody, after deputies found him hiding under a bed.
BROOKPORT (WSIL) -- A man wanted for felony firearm possession is back in custody, after deputies found him hiding under a bed.
WSIL -- Rides Mass Transit District has once again teamed up with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to honor those taking part in the latest Honor Flight.
WSIL -- Rides Mass Transit District has once again teamed up with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to honor those taking part in the latest Honor Flight.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A 72-year-old Murphysboro man is headed to prison for having child porn.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A 72-year-old Murphysboro man is headed to prison for having child porn.
WSIL - Forecast is not great for the weekend, but doesn't look like a total washout. ...
WSIL - Forecast is not great for the weekend, but doesn't look like a total washout. ...
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT is shutting down the rest area on southbound I-57 in Anna.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT is shutting down the rest area on southbound I-57 in Anna.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 south near Benton will shut down next week.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 south near Benton will shut down next week.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Dongola man gets 32 years in prison for making child porn.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Dongola man gets 32 years in prison for making child porn.