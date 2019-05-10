Golfers raise money for St. Francis Care

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- People hit the links for a good cause at the Jackson County Country Club Friday, raising money for a local animal shelter.

Golfers paid 100 dollars each to join the scramble which benefits St. Francis Care in Murphysboro. who says it’s their largest fundraiser of the year.

Diane Daugherty, Board President of St. Francis Care, says they operate at a high level, but still don't qualify for many grants.

“We are too small of an operation that we get considered for any grants. There are a lot of grants out there, you know from Best Friends Animal Society, Petco, but we are too small of an operation, we don’t get considered. But we’re a large enough operation that we have to be audited," Daugherty said.

The no kill animal shelter says this event is their biggest of the year, helping them meet their six hundred thousand dollar yearly budget.

The shelter says they average about 80 adoptions and spay and neuter nearly 200 pets every month.