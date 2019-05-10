Free rides for Honor Flight welcome home ceremony - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Free rides for Honor Flight welcome home ceremony

WSIL -- Rides Mass Transit District has once again teamed up with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to honor those taking part in the latest Honor Flight.

On May 14 rides buses will offer free trips to the Veterans Airport o Southern Illinois for the honor flight welcome home event.

Those buses will run every 15 minutes starting at 5 p.m. from the following locations:

  • Sam’s Club
  • Cornerstone Church
  • Community of Faith Church


For more information, you can contact 618-993-1900 or visit their website.

News 3 will have live coverage of the Honor Flight return ceremony.
 

