Murphysboro man sentenced for having child porn

WSIL -- Rides Mass Transit District has once again teamed up with the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to honor those taking part in the latest Honor Flight.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A 72-year-old Murphysboro man is headed to prison for having child porn.
WSIL - Forecast is not great for the weekend, but doesn't look like a total washout. ...
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT is shutting down the rest area on southbound I-57 in Anna.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 south near Benton will shut down next week.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Dongola man gets 32 years in prison for making child porn.
WSIL -- A light breeze out of the north combining with overcast skies will keep temperatures about 10-15º cooler than normal for early May standards, which puts us only in the low 60s.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is a new resource for families in need of breast milk in southern Illinois.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The McLeansboro Kiwanis Club is once again holding their popular Fox Hollow Downhill Derby.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
