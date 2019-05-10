Murphysboro man sentenced for having child porn - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro man sentenced for having child porn

Posted:

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Jackson County man who pleaded guilty to sharing images of child porn is headed to prison.

A judge sentenced  Eric E. Deutsch, 72, of Murphysboro, to four and a half years behind bars.

In October 2017 an internet crimes task force learned Deutsch had shared the images online. One month later Murphysboro officers searched Deutsch's home and seized computers.

Forensic experts found images and videos on many of those computers.

In February 2019 Deutsch agreed to plead guilty to one felony count.

Deutsch will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

