Chicago police: Officer stabbed while making arrest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police: Officer stabbed while making arrest

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one of its officers has been stabbed in the neck and left arm while making an arrest.

Police say the 27-year-old officer is hospitalized in good condition following the stabbing Friday morning on the city's Far South Side.

Police say the 42-year-old man who stabbed the officer is in custody and charges were pending Friday afternoon.

The names of the officer and the arrestee haven't been released.

Police say officers had been dispatched to the Eden Green neighborhood on reports of a beating.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.