Weekend scattered showers

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Forecast is not great for the weekend, but doesn't look like a total washout.  Saturday morning should be dry but cloudy and cool.  Rain showers are likely in the afternoon and evening.  Rainfall projections are generally in the 1/4" with isolated totals up to 1/2" 

Sunday daylight hours should be dry with a chance of light showers appearing again in the evening.  

Warmer temperatures should return by mid-week next week. 

Jim will have the latest forecast update on News 3 this evening. 

