Weekend scattered showers

WSIL - Forecast is not great for the weekend, but doesn't look like a total washout. Saturday morning should be dry but cloudy and cool. Rain showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall projections are generally in the 1/4" with isolated totals up to 1/2"

Sunday daylight hours should be dry with a chance of light showers appearing again in the evening.

Warmer temperatures should return by mid-week next week.

Jim will have the latest forecast update on News 3 this evening.