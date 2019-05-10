Quincy Media to purchase Hannibal Courier-Post

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - The company that operates the Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig and other media outlets is buying a daily newspaper from across the Mississippi River.

Quincy Media Inc. announced Friday it will purchase the Hannibal (Missouri) Courier-Post from GateHouse Media. The purchase is expected to close this summer.

Quincy Media Vice President Ron Wallace, who also is publisher of the Herald-Whig, says the purchase will bring control of the Courier-Post back to the Hannibal area.

Quincy Media is a family-owned company in operation since 1926. It operates two newspapers - the Herald-Whig and the New Jersey Herald in Newton, New Jersey, and has broadcast properties in 16 markets.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.