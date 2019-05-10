Missouri substitute teacher charged with child sex crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri substitute teacher charged with child sex crimes

Posted: Updated:

PARIS, Mo. (AP) - A substitute teacher in northeast Missouri has been charged with child sex crimes.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ty Michael Gramley was arrested Thursday. He is scheduled to be arraigned next week on one count of possessing child pornography and two counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A Monroe County deputy wrote in a probable cause statement that a student said she had been sending and receiving sexually explicit text messages, photos and videos with Gramley through Facebook Messenger. The student said she met Gramley while he was working as a substitute teacher in the Madison C-3 school district.

Superintendent Shane Stocks said Gramley wasn't an employee and worked for a contractor that provides substitutes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.