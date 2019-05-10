I-57 rest area in Union Co. to close next week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

I-57 rest area in Union Co. to close next week

Posted: Updated:

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT is shutting down the rest area on southbound I-57 in Anna.

That closure is set to start Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Ramp repairs will keep the rest area closed until Tuesday, May 14 around 8 p.m.

Signs will be in place to alert drivers about the closure.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.