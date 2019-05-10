Roadwork will impact traffic on Route 37 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT wants drivers to know about an upcoming road project that will impact traffic on Route 37 south of Benton.

Road crews will close Route 37 south between Andrews Road and Forrest Baptist Church Road on Friday May 10 around 6 p.m.

The replacement of a drainage structure will force drivers to find alternate routes.

I-DOT expects the project to wrap up Monday May 13 around 6 a.m.