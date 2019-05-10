Roadwork will impact traffic on Route 37 in Franklin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Roadwork will impact traffic on Route 37 in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- I-DOT wants drivers to know about an upcoming road project that will impact traffic on Route 37 south of Benton.

Road crews will close Route 37 south between Andrews Road and Forrest Baptist Church Road on Friday May 10 around 6 p.m.

The replacement of a drainage structure will force drivers to find alternate routes.

I-DOT expects the project to wrap up Monday May 13 around 6 a.m.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.