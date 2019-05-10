Roadwork will impact traffic on Route 37 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Route 37 south near Benton will shut down next week.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Dongola man gets 32 years in prison for making child porn.
WSIL -- A light breeze out of the north combining with overcast skies will keep temperatures about 10-15º cooler than normal for early May standards, which puts us only in the low 60s.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is a new resource for families in need of breast milk in southern Illinois.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The McLeansboro Kiwanis Club is once again holding their popular Fox Hollow Downhill Derby.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- It was a special day for students in Saline County, who got to learn the art of taxidermy.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Investigators continue to search for the cause of Sunday's early morning fire that left one firefighter dead, but that's not the only fire on Market Street in Christopher that's under investigation.
