Dongola man headed to prison for making child pornography

Dongola man headed to prison for making child pornography

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A Dongola man has taken a plea deal for making child pornography at his home in Nov. 2018.

Chad Anthony Miller pleaded guilty to a pair of class x felonies. A judge sentenced him to 32 years in prison.

Miller says he took photos of a child under the age of 13.

You can read more on Miller's Feb. 2019 arrest here.

