New milk bank opening in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is a new resource for families in need of breast milk in southern Illinois. It's call The Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.

The human milk bank processes milk from donors and makes sure it is safe for consumption. That milk is given to NICUs and Special Care Nurseries around Illinois and Wisconsin. Dr. Pradeep Reddy of The Pediatric Group has opened his practice as a donation site.

On Friday afternoon a ribbon cutting will happen to make the occasion. The address is 900 E. Walnut Street, Suite 6 in Carbondale.

You can get more info here or call 618-993-0404.