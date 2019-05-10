New milk bank opening in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is a new resource for families in need of breast milk in southern Illinois.
MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The McLeansboro Kiwanis Club is once again holding their popular Fox Hollow Downhill Derby.
WSIL -- Rain is moving out, but a cloudy & cool Friday is shaping up.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- It was a special day for students in Saline County, who got to learn the art of taxidermy.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Investigators continue to search for the cause of Sunday's early morning fire that left one firefighter dead, but that's not the only fire on Market Street in Christopher that's under investigation.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Old King Coal Festival kicks-off Thursday May 9 in West Frankfort.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants and transgender students to receive state financial aid for higher education is headed to the governor's desk.
