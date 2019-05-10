New milk bank opening in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New milk bank opening in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There is a new resource for families in need of breast milk in southern Illinois. It's call The Mothers' Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.

The human milk bank processes milk from donors and makes sure it is safe for consumption. That milk is given to NICUs and Special Care Nurseries around Illinois and Wisconsin. Dr. Pradeep Reddy of The Pediatric Group has opened his practice as a donation site.

On Friday afternoon a ribbon cutting will happen to make the occasion. The address is 900 E. Walnut Street, Suite 6 in Carbondale. 

You can get more info here or call 618-993-0404. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.