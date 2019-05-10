Lots of clouds and cool Friday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lots of clouds and cool Friday

WSIL -- Rain is moving out, but a cloudy & cool Friday is shaping up. 

A cold front swept through back on Thursday evening and a few showers even lingered around through early Friday morning. While the rain has exited, a light breezy out of the north combining with overcast skies will keep temperatures about 15º cooler than normal for early May standards. 

Rain is back in the forecast for the first half of the weekend, but it appears we may see some drier weather on Mother's Day. 

Mother's Day weather statistics: 

Paducah (1938-2018)

77% of the time, the afternoon temperature has been in the 70s and 80s.

Warmest: 91º (2018 & 1995)
Coldest: 59 (1952)

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest weekend forecast on News 3 This Morning. 
 

