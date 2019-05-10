Job Squad: May 10, 2019

WSIL -- Locally, several places are hiring this week. But we also have a 'Dream Job' to consider that's a one day gig.

First up, Campanella Law Firm in Carterville. The office is looking for a legal assistant. It's a full-time position, pay will be determined on experience. Responsibilities include answering and directing phone calls, scheduling and assisting attorneys in the office. This position requires excellent communication skills. Head here to apply.

Sport Clips Haircuts is hiring stylists at the Carbondale location. The pay ranges between $18 and $40 an hour. This is a full time gig. Apply in person at 1348 E Main in Carbondale.

Stevens Floral Gifts and Framing is looking for a cashier. This is a full-time position with 35 hours a week. You can apply at the store, which is located at 1103 North Carbon Street in Marion.

Our Dream Job this week is a one time gig, but the pay is pretty good. WannaRub is a veteran-owned spice rub and seasoning company. As part of the launch, the company is hiring one person to have voice actor Josh Thompson follow them around and narrate their life. Thompson does the commercial for the company as Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Matthew McConaughey. The person selected will receive $1,000 and a year's supply of WannaRub. Apply here.

