Handmade cars get the right of way in McLeansboro

Handmade cars get the right of way in McLeansboro

MCLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- The McLeansboro Kiwanis Club is once again holding their popular Fox Hollow Downhill Derby.

Drivers from all over southern Illinois will compete with their handmade cars on Saturday (May 11) in a downhill race. Trial runs will begin at 9 a.m. and the races start an hour later. 

This is the first of two derbies planned for 2019. The second will happen during the McLeansboro Fall Fest on September 7.

The event is open to everyone and free to enter. For more information call 618-925-4888.

