Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

Dozens came out for Walk the Block.

Participants walked around the Saline County Court House, with bubble makers in hand.

They say it's a symbolic gesture, blowing away the stigma of seeking mental health resources for children.

Organizers say awareness of mental health issues makes for a stronger community.

"We want children and families to know that there are people out there that care about them, that are ready and willing to support them, whether that be physical help, mental help, behavioral help they all play together," said clinical director Jason Robershaw.

Robershaw says he wants people to know help is available to those in need.

