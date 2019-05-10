Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

Dozens came out for Walk the Block.

Participants walked around the Saline County Court House, with bubble makers in hand.

They say it's a symbolic gesture, blowing away the stigma of seeking mental health resources for children. 

Organizers say awareness of mental health issues makes for a stronger community.

"We want children and families to know that there are people out there that care about them, that are ready and willing to support them, whether that be physical help, mental help, behavioral help they all play together," said clinical director Jason Robershaw.

Robershaw says he wants people to know help is available to those in need.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

    Dozens "Walk the Block" for mental health

    Friday, May 10 2019 12:19 AM EDT2019-05-10 04:19:55 GMT

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

    HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.

  • 3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

    3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

    Friday, May 10 2019 12:12 AM EDT2019-05-10 04:12:35 GMT

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust. 

    CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust. 

  • Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

    Carbondale choir heads to Carnegie Hall

    Thursday, May 9 2019 11:59 PM EDT2019-05-10 03:59:48 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series. 

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.