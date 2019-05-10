3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust.

Police searched a Cape Girardeau home, and seized three firearms (one of which was reported stolen), 81 bags of cannibas-infused edibles, 345 grams of marijuana, THC iols, 46 THC vape pens cartridges, 4 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, various drug paraphernalia, and more than $16,000 in cash.

The following suspects were arrested:

Meekial Steele, age 23, of Cape Girardeau:

Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class D Felony of Receiving Stolen Property

Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Bond has been set at $50,000 cash or surety.

Kenya Marshall, Jr., age 20, of Sikeston:

Class C Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Bond has been set at $75,000 cash or surety.

Timothy Brown, Jr., age 24, of Mounds, Illinois:

Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance

Class E Felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence

Bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.

