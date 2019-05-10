3 arrested in Cape Girardeau drug bust

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- People in Saline County gathered Thursday, in support of National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police arrested three people, in connection with a major drug bust.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- About 26 members of the First United Methodist Church choir in Carbondale, will be hitting the New York stage, as part of the Distinguished Concerts International series.
SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- It was a special day for students in Saline County, who got to learn the art of taxidermy.
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- Investigators continue to search for the cause of Sunday's early morning fire that left one firefighter dead, but that's not the only fire on Market Street in Christopher that's under investigation.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The Old King Coal Festival kicks-off Thursday May 9 in West Frankfort.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- A bill that would allow undocumented immigrants and transgender students to receive state financial aid for higher education is headed to the governor's desk.
WSIL -- Actress Melissa McCarthy is already in Carbondale ahead of Saturday's commencement speech in which she will receive an honorary doctorate degree.
PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- As state lawmakers and stores like Walmart raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21, health officials in our region started an eight week program to help people fight the urge to smoke.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Deputies Brice Shaffer and Nicholas Sullivan were honored May 9 for saving a young woman this winter from turbulent and freezing waters at the Rend Lake Spillway.
