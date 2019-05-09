Students wrap SIC taxidermy class - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Students wrap SIC taxidermy class

SALINE CO. (WSIL) -- It was a special day for students in Saline County, who got to learn the art of taxidermy.

Thursday was the last day for the first-ever taxidermy class at Southeastern Illinois College.

That 16-week course started in January.

Students learned all aspects of the craft, from skinning to design, and displaying everything from deer to big game.
 

